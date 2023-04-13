Crucial Meeting Held On G20

Srinagar: A crucial meeting for the ongoing preparations for G20 summit in the J&K was held in the North Block.

“The ministry reviewed prevailing security situation along with the developmental progress made in various projects,” a senior officer said.

The meeting, which was chaired by top officials of the Home Ministry, included preparations for G-20 summit meetings to be held in Srinagar in May, the security situation and the progress of various developmental projects going on in the union territory among other key issues.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta are among the top officials who attended the meeting at 5 pm, officials said.

“Status of preparations for hosting the G20 dignitaries and the venues where the events would be held, were discussed,” the official said, adding that overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir was also on agenda.

Kashmir is all set to host the G20 meeting from May 22-25 and the union territory administration is busy making foolproof security arrangements for the high-profile event with special forces and anti-drone technology being brought in from New Delhi.

Delegates from almost all countries of G20, except China, are scheduled to attend the meeting on Working Group of Tourism in Srinagar on May 23, official sources said. The G20 delegates will reach Srinagar on May 22 and the meeting of the group will be held on May 23.

The delegates will be taken to major tourist places for sightseeing on May 24 in Srinagar including Dal Lake where they will go for a Shikara ride, Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary and some other significant places followed by a visit to north Kashmir’s ski-resort Gulmarg. They will return to New Delhi on May 25, they added.

“Tourist footfall in Kashmir is at an all time high and so it’s impact on the economy will an also be discussed,” the official further said.

