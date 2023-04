Poonch: At least sixteen women were injured after a house collapsed in Khanetar village of Poonch district on Thursday.

An official said that incident happened when people had assembled in the house of

Zakir Hussain Shah of Khanetar village to mourn death of a family member.

He said that due to heavy load amid large presence of mourners, roof of the house collapsed, resulting in injuries to 16 women.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital for treatment, he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print