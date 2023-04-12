Four killed in firing at Bathinda military station, Punjab Police say it is fratricidal incident

Chandigarh:Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning, with the state police terming it as a “fratricidal incident”.

Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told PTI over phone, “It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident”.

Earlier, the Army said quick reaction teams were activated following the firing incident at 4:35 am.

“A firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed,” the Army said in a statement.

It said search operations are in progress “Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained,” it said. PTI

