Bandipora Admin issues advisory for tourists visiting Gurez Valley

Bandipora: As the Gurez in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district is all set to open for the tourists, the administration has issued an advisory for the visitors, asking them to inform about their plans to the valley accordingly before the administration.

An order issued by the administration, reads, “Keeping in view the condition of Bandipora-Gurez road, accumulation of snow at Razdan, uneven weather conditions, there will be a regulated traffic movement on the road and fixed cut off timing to cross different locations on the road.”

It said that the cut-off timing from Bandipora towards Gurez at Tragbal will be 1:00 PM while from Gurez towards Bandipora at Kanzalwan will be 1:00 PM.

“No movement shall be allowed after cut off time, order reads adding that tourists, Travel agents, Travel agencies desirous to visit Gurez Sub Division shall have to contact District Control Room Bandipora in advance so that they do not face any inconvenience,” the order added.

It also said that only 4×4 or similar compatible vehicles, with anti-skid chains, will be permitted to ply on the road. “Keeping in view the weather conditions in the area, the tourists are advised to plan accordingly, shall have confirmed accommodation status and proper tour plan etc,” it added.

“For any assistance and confirmation about road status/ movement of traffic, the Bandipora towards Gurez) and Sub Divisional District Control Room, Bandipora (from Magistrate, Gurez (from Gurez towards Bandipora) can be contacted on the contact numbers of District Control Room, Bandipora 7006526985, 7006328689 and 7780930471,” the order added—

