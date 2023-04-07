LG meets Sharma’s family

LG meets Sharma’s family

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met the family members of civilian late Sanjay Sharma at Raj Bhawan, today. Sanjay Sharma was killed by militants in Pulwama on 26th February, 2023.
The Lt Governor expressed heartfelt sympathies with the family members of the Martyr and assured every possible assistance and support to the family by the administration.

