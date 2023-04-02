Will take corrective measures: SKUAST

Srinagar: Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir on Saturday said the institute will take corrective measures wherever irregularities have taken place, days after the CAG highlighted shortcomings in manpower planning, appointments, career advancement and entitlements in the twin agriculture universities in the Union territory.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at NIELIT Srinagar, SKUAST Kashmir Vice Chancellor Nazir Ahmad Ganai said the university will look into the findings of the report when it receives it.

“I have not seen the CAG report yet. As soon as we receive it, we will look into it,” he said.

Ganai said when it comes to SKUAST Kashmir, “we are one of the fastest growing institutions nationally in efficiency, transparency and in building innovations”.

“…this is a report since the inception of the university till now, there could be some irregularities. Wherever there are, we will correct that. But, we will know only when we have the report with us,” he said.

The VC said it would be premature to say what action the university would take as “the report is yet to reach us”.

“There could be some irregularities in the past, but we look towards the future…how we become number one in the country,” he added.

Highlighting shortcomings in manpower planning, appointments, career advancement and entitlements in the twin agriculture universities in Jammu and Kashmir, the CAG has called for immediate review of sanctioned strength to weed out redundant posts and adoption of UGC regulations in toto.

The CAG also recommended the introduction of the Subordinate Accounts Course (SAC) part-I and II to ensure efficiency and quality in the accounts wing of both the Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the SKUAST.

“The HR function of the universities was far from satisfactory and was plagued by irregular appointments, favouritism and inadmissible financial up-gradations. Relaxing the minimum standards for appointments and promotions of teachers compromised the quality of teaching and research in the universities,” the CAG said in its latest report on compliance audit for the year ending March 31, 2021.

