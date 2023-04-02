Rains Drench J&K, Bring Down Mercury

Colder Days To Continue, Improvement Likely From April 7: MeT

Srinagar: Rains lashed plains on Saturday, bringing a considerable drop in the day temperature in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also, the weather department here said that intermittent rain in plains and snowfall over higher reaches was very likely to continue at most places of Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that partly to generally cloudy weather was expected on Sunday with possibility of a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm towards evening at scattered places.

On April 3-6, he said, intermittent rain and thunderstorm was expected at many places. “Thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong gusty winds,” he said.

The department has urged farmers to postpone spraying orchards and irrigating fields till April 6.

The MeT department also urged commuters to confirm from traffic authorities the road status of various highways and roads before starting the travel.

Sonam Lotus, the Director of the MeT department here said that slight improvement was expected on Sunday in J&K and Ladakh but again cloudy weather with intermittent rain and thunderstorm and light snowfall was very likely during 3-6th due to a Western Disturbance.“Colder days to continue. Improvement likely from 7th,” he added.

Regarding rainfall during the last from 0830 to 1730 hours today, the MeT official said, Srinagar received 10.4mm, Qazigund 4.8mm, Pahalgam 12.8mm, Kupwara 4.7mm, Kokernag 8.6mm, Gulmarg 6.2mm, Jammu 19.6mm, Banihal 31.6mm, Batote 32.2mm, Katra 29.4mm and Bhaderwah 10.2mm. The rains resulted in substantial decrease in day temperature with Srinagar recording maximum of 12.3°C against normal of 17.7°C while Jammu recorded 19.0°C against normal of 30.0°C.

Qazigund, he said, recorded maximum of 12.0°C against normal of 17.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded 7.8°C against normal of 14.6°C , Kokernag 12.3°C against normal of 16.4°C while Gulmarg recorded maximum of 3.8°C which was 3.1°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town recorded maximum of 12.0°C against which was below normal by 5.7°C for the north Kashmir area, he said.

