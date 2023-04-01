MeT predicts more rains in J&K till April 6

Srinagar: Weather department on Saturday said that intermittent rain in plains and snowfall over higher reaches was very likely to continue at most places of Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that partly to generally cloudy weather was expected on Sunday with possibility of a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm towards evening at scattered places.

On April 3-6, he said, intermittent rain and thunderstorm was expected at many places. “Thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong gusty winds,” he said.

The department has urged farmers to postpone spraying orchards and irrigating fields till April 6.

The MeT department also urged commuters to confirm from traffic authorities the road status of various highways and roads before starting the travel.

Regarding rainfall during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, the MeT official said, Srinagar received 5.2mm, Qazigund 1.6mm, Pahalgam 3.3mm, Kupwara 5.3mm, Kokernag 9.0mm, Gulmarg 3.4mm, Jammu 13.7mm, Banihal 7.8mm, Batote 14.1mm, Katra 12.8mm, Bhaderwah 13.8mm and Kathua 20.8mm.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures recorded an increase at most places and settled above normal in J&K.

The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.1°C against 7.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 8.0°C against 6.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 4.6°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.0°C against 5.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.8°C against 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 6.8°C against 5.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 14.7°C against 15.1°C on the previous night. It was 2.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 8.4°C (above normal by 1.4°C), Batote 8.1°C (below normal by 0.8°C), Katra 12.6°C (1.9°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 7.4°C (1.8°C above normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 1.2°C and 2.1°C respectively. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print