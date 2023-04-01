Hassle-Free Yatra: LG chairs SASB Meeting

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 44th meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan, today.
members of the Shrine Board – Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Shri D. C. Raina, Smt. Kailash Mehra Sadhu, Shri K. N. Rai, Shri K.N. Shrivastava, Shri Pitambar Lal Gupta, Dr. Shailesh Raina, Prof Vishwamurti Shastri and Smt Manju Garg shared their valuable inputs and suggestions for improving the facilities for the pilgrims.
The meeting discussed the ongoing works and future projects for smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.
Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and CEO SASB made a detailed presentation and briefed the board on various aspects of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2023, including registration for Yatra, provision of helicopter services, service providers, Yatra camps, langar/NGO services, insurance cover for yatris/service providers etc. He further presented the action taken report on the decisions taken in the previous board meetings.
Chief Engineer BRO briefed the meeting on the progress regarding maintenance, restoration & development works of the Yatra tracks.
Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Raj Kumar Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Sh Dilbag Singh, DGP; Sh RR Swain, Special DG CID; Sh Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Divisional Commissioners; Administrative Secretaries; Additional CEO SASB and other senior officers from Civil Administration, SASB, Police & Army also attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.
