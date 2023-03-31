Govt Orders Transfer Of 4 JKAS Officers

Srinagar’: The government on Friday ordered transfer of four JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Anshumali Sharma, JKAS, General Manager, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Reasi, against an available vacancy.

Irfan Bahadur, JKAS, Secretary, Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kupwara, against an available vacancy, the order reads.

Afroza Bano, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Budgam, relieving, Muzamil Maqbool Beigh, JKAS, Collector, Land Acquisition, Special Army (Budgam and Srinagar) of the additional charge of the post, it said.

Mohammad Altaf Bhat, JKAS, Tehsildar, Kangan, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal. “He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ganderbal, till further orders,” the order added. (

