Rain in plains, snow on higher reaches forecast in J&K

Srinagar : Weather department on Wednesday forecast intermittent rain and thunderstorm in plains and snowfall over higher reaches at most places of Jammu and Kashmir from March 30 to April 5.

A meteorological department official here said that the thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong gusty winds.

Meanwhile the minimum temperatures recorded increase at most places with mercury settling below normal in J&K barring Gulmarg.

The official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.5°C against 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 2.6°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.3°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.2°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.0°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.3°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.5°C against 14.7°C on the previous night. It was 1.1°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.0°C (below normal by 1.5°C), Batote 7.7°C (below normal by 0.8°C), Katra 12.6°C (1.2°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 4.5°C (0.9°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 3.2°C and minus 1.0°C respectively.

