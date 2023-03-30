Matricide Incident Reported from Sopore

Srinagar: A son has allegedly killed his mother in Sopore area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, reports and officials said.

Reports said that a youth strangulated to death his mother in Dangarpora village in Sopore area on intervening Wednesday and Thursday night.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, a senior police officer said that they have launched a large-scale manhunt to nab the accused.

“We are looking into all possible angles regarding the incident”, the officer said adding, “Once any further details are available, same will be shared accordingly.” (GNS)

