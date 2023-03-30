Lack of adequate response of govt deptt to audit in J&K: Audit Body

Srinagar : Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has highlighted lack of adequate response of the government departments to audit.

“Principal Accountant General (Audit), Jammu & Kashmir, conducts audit of Government Departments to check for compliance to rules and regulations in transactions and to verify the regularity in maintenance of important accounting and other records as per the prescribed rules and procedures,” the CAG said in its latest report.

After these audits, the CAG said, Inspection Reports (IRs) are issued to the Heads of Offices inspected with copies to the next higher authorities.

“Important irregularities and other points detected during inspection, which are not settled on the spot, find place in IRs. Serious irregularities are brought to the notice of the Government by the Office of the PAG (Principal Accountant General),” the audit body said.

For speedy settlement of audit observations and inspection reports, the Jammu & Kashmir Budget manual provides for prompt response by the Executive to IRs issued by the Principal Accountant General (Audit) to ensure remedial and rectification action.

The auditee offices and their controlling Administrative Departments are required to comply with the observations contained in the IRs and rectify the defects and report their compliance to the Principal Accountant General (Audit).

“The pendency of large number of paragraphs indicates lack of adequate response of the Government Departments

