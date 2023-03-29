MeT Predicts Wet Spell From March 30-April 5

Srinagar: Weather department on Tuesday forecast mainly dry with possibility of a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm towards evening at some places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

“Intermittent Rain/thunderstorm with snowfall over higher reaches is very likely at most places of J&K with possibility of hailstorm in plains from March 30 to April 5,” a meteorological department official here said, adding, “Thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong gusty winds.”

Meanwhile the minimum temperatures recorded an increase with mercury settling below normal in J&K barring Gulmarg.

The official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 4.7°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.5°C against 2.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.2°C against 3.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.5°C against minus 1.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 3.2°C against 1.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 14.7°C against 12.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.4°C (below normal by 1.1°C), Batote 7.3°C (below normal by 1.1°C), Katra 13.0°C (0.8°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 4.6°C (0.8°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 5.0°C and minus 0.5°C respectively. The weather department has forecast mainly weather in J&K for the next 24 hours.

