13 JKAS Officers Shifted

Srinagar: The government on Monday ordered transfer of 13 JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Rakesh Sharma, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Hiranagar, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Hiranagar, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment & Counselling Centre, Jammu.

Abhishake Abrol, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (South), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Vinay Kumar, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vijaypur, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Nazool), Jammu, vice Jasmeet Singh, JKAS, who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Manisha Koul, JKAS, Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Hiranagar. “She shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Hiranagar, in addition to her own duties, till further orders,” reads the order.

Shabir Ahmad Wani, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Bandipore.

Parvaiz Rahim, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Bandipore, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kupwara.

Hilal Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the Mining Department, Srinagar, has been posted as Personnel Officer in the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Atul Dutt Sharma, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (South).

Abdul Gaffar Bhat, JKAS, Tehsildar, Shahabad Bala, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Anantnag, against an available vacancy.

Meanwhile, as per separate order, Trikansh Bhushan, Junior Scale JKAS, Deputy Registrar (Hqr) in the office of Additional Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Finance Department.

Sadia Ahmed, Junior Scale JKAS, Administrative Officer, J&K Services Selection Board, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Functional Manager, DIC, Srinagar.

Pankaj Kumar, Junior Scale JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, J&K Services Selection Board, Jammu and Aflaq Ahmed, Junior Scale JKAS, District Information Officer, Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department.

