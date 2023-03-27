Mainly Dry Weather Predicted In Kashmir

Srinagar: Weatherman on Sunday forecast mainly dry weather over Kashmir division and very light rain and thunders at one or two places over Jammu division in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that mainly dry weather was expected for subsequent two days and “fairly widespread” rains from March 30-April 1.

In last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar received 4.1mm of rain, Qazigund 6.4mm, Pahalgam 2.1mm, Kupwara 1.8mm, Kokernag 6.3mm, Jammu 12.8mm, Banihal 18.8mm, Batote 13.4mm, Katra 7.8mm, Bhaderwah 21.4mm and Kathua 7.0. Gulmarg received 3.8 cms of fresh snowfall during the time, the official said.

Regarding temperature, the MeT official said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.7°C against 5.°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 5.0°C against 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 2.0°C against minus 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.1°C against 3.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against 1.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 3.8°C against 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 11.9°C against 13.2°C on the previous night. It was 3.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 4.5°C (below normal by 0.8°C), Batote 4.1°C (below normal by 4.0°C), Katra 10.1°C (2.4°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 3.6°C (0.3°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 2.6°C and 1.5°C respectively.

