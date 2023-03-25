Man Found Dead In Rambagh Srinagar

Srinagar’: A man was found dead on Saturday morning by the locals in Rambagh area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Reports said that a man was found dead by locals this morning, who immediately informed the concerned police station about the incident. Soon a police party reached to the spot and took the body into their possession for legal formalities.

The deceased has been identified as Salman Irshad Wani (25) son of Irshad ahmad Wani, a resident of Rambagh.

Meanwhile, a police official also confirmed to GNS and said that a case has been registered in this regard for further investigations. (GNS)

