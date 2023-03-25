Infiltrator Killed Along LoC In Kupwara: Army

Says 3 AK Rifles, 3 Pistols Recovered Along With Ammunition

Srinagar: Army on Friday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid by killing an infiltrator and recovering arms and ammunition along Line of Control in Kupwara district.

“Based on credible inputs received from intelligence agencies, regarding likely infiltration of (militants), several ambushes were laid in Tangdhar Sector in the intervening night of March 23/24,” army said in a statement issued here.

At about 0400 hours, it said, suspicious movement was detected and contact was established by the ambush party as part of joint operation. “Resultantly, one infiltrator was neutralised at around 800 metres on own side of Line of Control.”

Detailed search of the area was carried out at first light, which led to the recovery of one body of a militant with an AK series rifle, the army said.

In addition, it said, a bag was also recovered with varied “War like stores, taking total recovery to 03 x AK rifles and six magazines.” Apart from this, more than 200 rounds of AK rifles rounds, 3 Pistols along with as many magazines, two Chinese type grenades and miscellanies items including medicines, food items etc were recovered, it said.

“Indian Army remains vigilant at the LoC, making all efforts to remain steadfast in its task to not allow adversary in inserting (militants) to disturb peace and stability in Kashmir,” the statement added.

