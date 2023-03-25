ECI revision of electoral rolls in J&K

Srinagar: The Election Commission of India has ordered a special summary revision of electoral rolls in Jammu & Kashmir, the second such exercise after completion of the delimitation process in the J&K.
In a communique to Chief Electoral Officers of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the ECI has conveyed them its decision to hold special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to April 1, 2023 as the qualifying date. The exercise would start on April 5 with publication of draft electoral rolls and climate on May 10 with publication of final electoral rolls.

