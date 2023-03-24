Need to stop drug demand to break supply change: DGP

Says Some Police Posts Will Be Opened To Make Border Grid More Strong

Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that besides crushing the smuggling bids, it is important to stop drug demand to break the supply chain.

Speaking at a function on the closing ceremony of a Cricket Tournament at Kathua Sports Stadium, he said, police’s war against drugs was incomplete without the support of youth and public.

He said sports persons are role models as they encourage others to be part of positive activities and send a message to stay away from drugs. “Pakistan and its agencies, with a planned conspiracy, are sending narcotics besides weapons, through different ways, to mar our youth,” he said as per a police statement, adding, “J&K Police has succeeded in foiling and seizing various modules of narcotics besides security forces are efficiently thwarting such attempts on border.” In endeavour to stop this menace from spreading in the societies, DGP hoped that support from the people and media would continue, the statement reads.

“Besides crushing the smuggling bids it is important to stop its demand to break the supply chain,” he said, adding, “Drug De-addiction centers of Jammu Kashmir Police are functioning successfully at Jammu and Srinagar and are providing all assistance to the patients.”

Later talking to media persons, DGP said that Police has seized a number of narcotic smuggling modules and are taking tough actions against them especially in cases where weapons and drugs were smuggled from across the border.

Referring to the infiltration, he said that during the last year, most of foreign militants who sneaked in “with the support of Pakistan and its agencies” were neutralized. The militants who are still active to “disrupt the peace will be neutralized soon”, he said.

“Our border grid is very strong and to augment it further, some Police posts will be opened for which necessary action is being taken.”

