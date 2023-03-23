LeT Militant Associate Arrested in Sopore, Arms And Ammunition: Police

Srinagar: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested militant associate of Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit in North Kashmir’s Sopore.

In a handout, the police said that acting on specific information regarding movement of militant associates, Police alongwith Army (52RR) and CRPF (177 BN) launched a joint Cordon and search operation near Railway Station Peth Seer. During search, one suspected person was intercepted who tried to flee from the spot but was arrested tactfully by the alert joint party. He has been identified as Umer Bashir Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat resident of Manz Seer linked with proscribed militant outfit LeT. During search, 01 Hand Grenade, 01 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine, 15 Pistol live rounds and a Mobile Phone (Samsung A-13) alongwith Sim card were recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tarzoo and further investigation has been initiated, reads the statement.(GNS)

