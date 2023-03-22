NGO Funding Case: NIA Arrests Program Coordinator of JKCCS

Srinagar’: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Khurram Parvez the program coordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS) in NGO militancy funding case.

“Following the first arrest made in the NGO Terror Funding Case on 20.03.2023, the National Investigation Agency arrested Khurram Parvez, the Program Coordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS) and Chairperson of Philippines based NGO Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) today (Wednesday)”, reads a statement.

“Investigations revealed that Khurram Parvez has been collecting funds under the garb of fighting for Human Rights, from various international entities/ persons based abroad and channelizing those funds for funding terror activities in the Kashmir valley. He, alongwith his associates, were also propagating a secessionist agenda through his various NGOs. Khurram Parvez has already been chargesheeted in another NIA case. He was formally arrested upon production in this case today (Wednesday).”

The case relates to the militancy funding of organisations such as Lashkar-e-Toiba( LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, by certain NGOs, Trusts and societies based in the Valley, the NIA said.

“Investigations have revealed that Khurram Parvez and his associates raised funds to support individuals who were involved in pelting stones at security forces personnel and also motivated others to extend similar support,” it said, “These trusts and societies, which have been under investigation, have utilised the funds raised by them to publish anti-national and incriminating material to cause hatred and disaffection towards the Government of India.”

Parvez was actually arrested in November 2021 by the NIA and chargesheeted on May 13 next year along with six others in another case. (GNS)

