2 Tourists Killed, 3 Others Injured in Bijbehara Accident

Srinagar, Mar 2: Two tourists were killed and three others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Bijbehara area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said.
They said that an ETIOS car (JK02BE 3157) and a truck (JK03A 8931) collided near Arwani bridge in Bijbehara, resulting in injuries to 5 persons. “One among the injured persons identified as Karuna Sardar (35), wife of Dayal Sardar, a resident of Kolkata, succumbed soon after”, they said. Later one more tourist Ritu Devi (42) of Kolkata succumbed to the injuries, taking the death toll to 2.
The injured persons identified as Rakesh son of Ratan Lal of Udhampur, Nandita Vedi and Bahnolal Chjerveti, both residents of Kolkata are admitted to hospital for treatment, they said.
Confirming the incident, a police official told a local news agency GNS that a case has been registered and further investigations taken up. (GNS)
