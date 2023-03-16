Situation on borders under control: BSF

Budgam: The situation along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir is under control and the border has been made impenetrable, but the BSF is alert and will be successful in foiling any misadventure against the country’s security, a top officer of the force said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after a passing out parade of fresh recruits at the BSF’s Subsidiary Training Centres (STC) Kashmir here, Additional DG BSF (Western Command) P V Rama Sastry said border guarding is a very important role for any country’s internal security and the force has been playing this role very successfully.

“The BSF has been playing a very important role since 1965 and has been successful in meeting all the challenges.

“In today’s situation also, the BSF is giving its contribution whether it is to stop the infiltration or take action against drones or in anti-tunnelling actions or in stopping smuggling, we have been performing very well in all these roles and have also been able to have a good relation with the border population,” he said.

The Additional DG BSF said the BSF guards the borders to prevent the infiltration and if there is any attempt to infiltrate to this side, “we will take lawful action against the infiltrators”.

“We have definitely been successful in stopping infiltration from the ground and also to prevent any misadventure, any attempt, to use underground mechanisms also. We have controlled the situation and made the borders impenetrable so that the forces which are fighting the militancy, their hands are strengthened,” he said.

“The BSF is alert 24/7. We have been successful and we will be successful in (foiling) any misadventure or any attempt against the country,” he added.

Asked about drones being used for smuggling drugs and arms into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border, Sastry said smugglers always try to find new mediums.

“Drone is a medium. They have been using such methods before as well, which were controlled by us. For the last three-four years, they have been using drones. But, we have achieved good successes in combating drones whether it is to bring them down, or forcing them to turn back without dropping the payload or in seizing the dropped payload.

“We are keeping good coordination with local police in the areas where such things happen. We have been able to arrest gangs as well. There has been a decline in such incidents, and I think, in the future, we will be successful in totally controlling it,” the additional DG BSF said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print