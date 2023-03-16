436 CAPF Personnel Died By Suicide In 3 Years: GoI

New Delhi: A total of 436 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces like the CRPF and the BSF, died by suicide in the last three years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Mr Rai said in Rajya Sabha that a task force has been set up to identify relevant risk factors as well as relevant risk groups and suggest remedial measures for the prevention of suicides and fratricides in CAPFs — CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG, and Assam Rifles — and the report of the task force is under preparation.

A total of 135 personnel committed suicide in 2022, 157 in 2021, and 144 in 2020, he said replying to a written question.

According to government data, over 750 paramilitary personnel committed suicide between 2012 and 2018 — more than the number of personnel who were killed on duty. The guidelines say “perceived stress” was responsible for these suicides.

In 2019 government issued guidelines and it cited issues like denial of leave at the time of requirement, separation from family, suffering from prolonged illness, access to weapons, psychiatric diseases like depression and psychosis, alcohol abuse, financial stress, extramarital affairs, infidelity and “sometimes simply to hold senior officers responsible for his/her death” as reasons for the “perceived stress”.

The forces have been asked to follow a transparent policy when it comes to transfers, postings and leaves of all personnel.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print