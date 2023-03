Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) on Tuesday deferred all Computer Based Examinations for various posts from March 16 to April 05, 2023.

The JKSSB said that the examinations are deferred till further intimation.

“The Computer Based Examinations for various posts scheduled w.e.f. 16.03.2023 to 05.04.2023 are deferred till further intimation,” JKSSB Official tweeted—(KNO)

