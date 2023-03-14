J&K Human Rights Commission winded up in 2019, its jurisdiction vests in NHRC now: Centre

Srinagar: The Centre on Tuesday said erstwhile state Human Right Commission in Jammu and Kashmir was winded up in October 2019 and its jurisdiction vests in National Human Rights Commission of India by virtue of J&K Reorganization Act 2019.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai,, informed the Lok Sabha that by virtue of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Protection of Human Rights Act, 1997 has been repealed, and the application of corresponding Central Act i.e. The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 has come into force.

“Accordingly, the erstwhile State Human Rights Commission in Jammu and Kashmir was wound up on 23.10.2019. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Order, 2020, notified on 18.03.2020, the functions relating to human rights in case of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be dealt with by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC),” he said.

He also said by virtue of the aforesaid notification, the jurisdiction regarding Human Rights cases of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir vests in the NHRC. “The total complaints that were pending before the Commission at the time of its winding up were 765.”

He further said National Human Rights Commission is a Statutory Body and Commission has autonomy in its functioning. “Total 1164 cases pertaining to the State of Jammu and Kashmir have been registered with the NHRC from 1 October, 2019 to December, 2022, as per the information provided by NHRC.”

He said out of those, 111 have been considered and closed by the Commission, 368 have been disposed of with direction, 484 have been dismissed in limini, while compensation has been recommended in one case and 200 cases are pending for consideration of the Commission—(KNO)

