AC Gives Nod For Amendment of Pharmacy Act

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, gives its assent for amendment in Section 32-C of Pharmacy Act, 1948 (Central Act)-Introduction of draft Bill.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The decision aims for amendment in Section 32-C, inserted in Pharmacy Act, 1948 (Central Act) through an Adaptation Order under S.O No: 3465(E), Dated 5th of October, 2020.

The instant proposal is for amendment in the existing Section 32-C of the Pharmacy Act, 1948 ( Central Act) to the effect that notwithstanding anything contained in Section 32, any person whose name has been entered in the register of Pharmacists maintained under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2011 ( 1955 AD) or possesses qualification Medical Assistant prescribed under the said Act shall be deemed to have been entered in the register of Pharmacists prepared and maintained under Chapter IV of this Act, subject to an application to be made in this behalf within a period of one year commencing from the date of re-notification and payment of such fee as may be prescribed by the Administration of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The move is going to benefit hundreds of qualified persons and Medical Assistant trained persons for safeguarding their future and providing them the better career prospects in the field of medicine.

