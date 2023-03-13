SIU Attaches House of Accused Involved in Alleged Militant Activities in Anantnag

Srinagar: State Investigation Unit (SIU) on Monday attached house of a person accused for his alleged involvement in militant activities in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“The Investigation Unit attached house of one Mohammad Ishaq Malik son of Mohammad Saifullah Malik, resident of Dhanwetehpora Kokernag, under section 25 of UA(P)A, for his Allegedly involvement in militant activities”, an SIU spokesperson in a statement said.

The accused, the statement reads, is involved in case FIR number 103/2022 under section 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act 18, 20, 23, 38 UAP Act of Police Station Kokernag and is presently lodged in District Jail Anantnag.

“SIU went to the specific location under a posse of security men and pasted the notice on the house in the presence of Local Sarpanches, Panches and Chowkidars. According to the notice, the owner of the house have been restrained to ‘transfer, lease out, dispose off, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of designated authority”, reads the statement further. (GNS)

