Badamwari Garden Thrown Open For Visitors

Srinagar, March 9: Located in the Shehr-i-Khaas area of Srinagar city, Badam Wari garden has become one of the important spring tourist attractions of Kashmir.

The garden is spread over an area of more than 300 kanals and is dotted with thousands of Almond Trees which bloom en-masse, providing a soothing experience to the visitors.

Speaking about the garden, Director Floriculture Kashmir said that the almond tree is one of the earliest blooming trees whose bloom is magnificent and attracts both local and national tourists and visitors equally.

He further added that the bloom percentage in the garden is almost 30% and in weeks’ time peak bloom is expected. He further added that the garden is the only garden in old Srinagar city which is a good source of recreation for the local population.

Director Floriculture informed that the developmental works to preserve and up-grade the garden are in progress and every care shall be taken to cater the requirements of visitors.

It is important to mention here that the garden was visited by more than 03 lac visitors last year and it is expected that a good number of visitors shall also visit this year.

Director Floriculture further informed that the garden is nicely spruced and the Department welcomes all to visit the garden and enjoy the mesmerizing almond bloom. People should come and enjoy the beauty of Kashmir.

