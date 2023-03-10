‘Academic Session Will Begin Soon’

Srinagar: Director School Education Kashmir Tassaduq Hussain on Thursday said the department is fully prepared for starting of new academic session on the culmination of ongoing exams.

Talking to mediapersons, on the sidelines of a function here, Tassaduq Hussain said that the new academic activities will be started soon after the culmination of annual ongoing examination as we have already set a timeline in our sight.

“The ground staff is all set with all necessary modalities”, he said.

Asked about the charging of annual fee by private institutions, Hussain said people need to report it to us and we will accordingly initiate action. “From wherever we will receive any written complaint about any private institution charging annual fee, we will definitely act tough against such institutions”, he said.

The Director also clarified that as of now there is no coaching centre from Srinagar registered with the them (DSEK).

“We have not registered any coaching centre here in Srinagar neither have we fixed any fee”, he said adding the coaching centres are being run arbitrarily and the owners also charging fee on their own. (GNS)

