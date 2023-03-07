Need To Allay Apprehensions On Property Tax: CS to DCs

Reviews developmental status of ‘Aspirational Blocks’

Jammu: ‘Online delivery of public services has largely eliminated the scope of corruption from public offices. The UT is among the top performers in timely delivery of quality public services in the country.’ The remarks were made by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta while chairing a review of the Aspirational Block Development Programme at the Civil Secretariat today.

A PowerPoint presentation was given by Administrative Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department, Dr Raghav Langer detailing the status of implementation and respective achievements under the programme.

The Chief Secretary also discussed, with the Deputy Commissioners, several projects which need intervention on behalf of the administration. Detailed discussion was held on proposed re appropriation under several projects.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the need to ensure the availability of resources and feasibility before planning and executing any project. This would help to avoid wastage of resources and ensure the success of the project. Secondly, the Chief Secretary directed all districts to strive towards achieving full marks in performance indices, thus encouraging healthy competition among the districts and motivating them to improve their overall performance.

The CS was apprised about the key performance indicators and data points used to assess competitive performance of aspirational blocks admin themselves.

Thorough deliberations were held on local cases, stalled works and other social issues. Suggestions and solutions were proposed by the chair as well.

During a general discussion on the developmental issues of the districts, the Chief Secretary issued some important instructions. He said that all Gram Sabha members should be informed in a timely and prior manner about the Gram Panchayat meetings. This would help to ensure the participation of all members and make the planning process more effective and inclusive. The other instruction was to plan all developmental projects in the District Plans in consultation with the elected public representatives.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary issued some important instructions to the Deputy Commissioners. He called for generating awareness about the benefits of Property Tax and emphasized the need to allay any apprehensions and doubts related to it.

The Chief Secretary also advised the Deputy Commissioners to prepare for the upcoming Navratri and Eid festivals. They were asked to ensure the availability of water and power supply during these festivals, and take other measures for convenience of the public.

The meeting was attended by Director General Planning, Parvej Kakroo and Satvir Kour, besides Joint Director Planning Department, Suneel Pandita and other officers. The Deputy Commissioners participated through video conference.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print