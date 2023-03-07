JKSSB exams: NC slam govt for hiring blacklisted company

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar on Monday slammed the government on selection and the award of contract to ‘tainted’ and blacklisted APTECH Company for conducting the upcoming Jammu Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) exam(s).

Echoing the public rage over the decision, Imran, as per GNS, said “The Company has been penalized by the Supreme Court and is on the blocklists of various states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In J&K also the company was accused of blatant irregularities and violations of the law in altering the tender’s terms and conditions. Why is such a company being selected which has consistently failed to provide transparency and accountability in conducting such an exercise? This question begs to be answered. The board instead of addressing the genuine concerns and fear of the educated, skilled local youth seems hell bent on destroying their future. Such an undue decision doesn’t inspire confidence of aspirants in such public examinations.”

In the first place the company shouldn’t have been allowed to compete in the tendering process. “Commercial interest should never outweigh the public interest. As is happening in this case. There is every likelihood of biasness, favouritism and unfairness in the said process. I hope the incumbent LG administration will refrain from letting the company conduct public examinations which require a high degree of secrecy/fairness as the future of aspirants would depend upon such examinations.”

It goes without saying that there is a major scam at work, he said, “Despite J&K high court’s questioning the awarding of the contract to APTECH, the assigning of the contract to the same company doesn’t stand any reason. I also request the honourable high court to take Suo moto cognizance of the issues in the public interest.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print