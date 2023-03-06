RTO suspends scooty registration

Srinagar: Hours after Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two youths for allegedly stalking and intimidating a girl in Srinagar, Regional Transport Officer has ordered for immediate suspension of the Registration Mark of the two-wheeler used in the commission of the offence.

“In view of the complaints on social media and other verified reports and also in view of the fact that an FIR number 35/2023, Dated 05-03-2023 under Section 341, 506, 509, 294, 354D of IPC has been registered in the Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh Srinagar, I am of the considered opinion that Motor Cycle Without Gear (MCWOG) bearing Registration Mark JK01AG-5814 (Owned by Mr. Peerzada Sajad Arif son of Haji Shareef-u-Din, resident of Kwajapora, Srinagar) has been used in commission of the cognizable offence and an act which is likely to cause nuisance and danger to the public and has, therefore, failed to comply with the requirements of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and the Rules made there under”, reads an order.

“Therefore, in exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 53 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, the Registration Mark JK01AG-5814 is, hereby, suspended with immediate effect”, the order further reads.

The Police in a statement issued earlier, maintained, “On 4-03-2023, a girl was stalked and harassed by two boys, riding a scooty. The boys had made lewd gestures and comments against the girl. The girl had posted about the incident on her social media account and subsequently also approached police post Nehru Park with a written application. On receipt of the complaint, an FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the law in Ram Munshi Bagh Police Station against the accused boys.”

The accused duo was arrested on Sunday and the two-wheeler used by them in the commission of crime also seized by a police team.

