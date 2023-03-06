Amid dry weather forecast, night temp records drop in J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather, the minimum temperatures recorded a drop at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

A meteorological department official here said Srinagar recorded a low of 3.5°C against 7.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.3°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 2.0°C against 6.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.1°C against 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 1.1°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 12.2°C against 13.0°C on the previous night. It was 0.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.8°C (above normal by 2.8°C), Batote 7.2°C (above normal by 1.4°C), Katra 11.6°C (1.1°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 3.6°C (1.5°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, the official said, recorded a low of minus 6.6°C and minus 3.6°C respectively. He said mainly dry weather was expected till March 12. (GNS)

