Man carrying counterfeit currency notes

Srinagar: A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly carrying counterfeit currency notes in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
A police party intercepted a suspicious person at a checkpoint near Manigam Crossing on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. He tried to flee after noticing the policemen, a police spokesman said.
However, the man was apprehended, he said, adding during his search, 37 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were found in his possession.
The spokesman identified the man as Khurshid Ahmad Naik, a resident of Waripora Kund.
A case has been registered and investigation initiated into the matter, he said.
Srinagar: A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly carrying counterfeit currency notes in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.