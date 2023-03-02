Fresh Snowfall In Upper Reaches, Rains In Plains

Srinagar: Upper reaches received light snowfall with Gulmarg receiving 5-cm of it while rains lashed plains in Jammu and Kashmir. The weather department has forecast intermittent snowfall and rain during the next 24 hours in J&K.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that mainly dry weather was expected during March 3 to 7.

He said Srinagar received 0.6mm of rain, Pahalgam 0.7mm, Kupwara 2.1mm, Jammu traces, Banihal 1.2mm and Bhaderwah 1.1mm while Gulmarg received 5cm of snowfall in 24 hours till 0830 hours.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.4°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.9°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 5.0°C against 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 4.6°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 0.6°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 4.1°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.4°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.2°C against 2.8°C on the previous night and it was 4.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 14.2°C against 13.1°C on the previous night. It was 2.6°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.6°C (above normal by 3.4°C), Batote 6.8°C (above normal by 3.3°C), Katra 12.5°C (3.0°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 5.6°C (4.8°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 5.6°C and 3.6°C respectively, the official added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print