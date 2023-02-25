Implementation shall be done in consultation with public: LG

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that implementation of property tax shall be done in consultation with the public and the interests of common citizens will be protected.

In a statement, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Sinha said citizens’ welfare is the foremost priority of the government and property tax will ensure the financial self-sustainability of cities and improvement of public amenities in the Union Territory.

“Our cities must witness rapid development and emerge as engines of growth. For that financial self-sustainability of cities is necessary. Property tax in J&K will be one of the lowest in the country and will be used for improving public amenities in J&K,” Sinha said.

“Implementation shall be done in consultation with the general public. Common citizens’ interests will be protected,” he added.

It is worthwhile to mention that political parties including NC, PDP, PC, Congress and others are seeking rollback of the property tax—(KNO)

