House, shops damaged as landslide occur in Damhal Hanjipora, Kulgam

Kulgam: A residential house and some shops were damaged on Thursday after a landslide occurred in Noorabad area of Damhal Hanjipora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

An official said that landslide took place at Shalmachi Yarikhah in Noorabad in which almost 3-5 shops belonging to Fayaz Ahmad Hajam and Abdul Majeed Hajam got damaged.

“A house also suffered damage to some extent,” he said, adding that district administration Kulgam rushed to the spot to ascertain the facts.

He said district administration Kulgam is monitoring the situation.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Noorabad, Bashir-ul-Hassan said that Tehsildar concerned has reached the spot and affected people have been shifted to safer places.

The men and machinery have also been pressed into service to restore the road from debrid, he said—(KNO)

