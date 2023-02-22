Highway To Remain Closed Feb 24, Mar 3 & 10: Govt

Jammu: The government on Wednesday announced three days as “dry days” for repairing “critical” spots along Jammu-Srinagar highway and as such there will be no traffic on these three days on the thoroughfare.

“Dry Days announced by Government for Feb 24, Mar 03 & Mar 10 for repair & maintenance of critical spots on NH-44,” reads a tweet by Deputy Commissioner Ramban . “No traffic will be allowed on these 3 days,” he said.

Meanwhile traffic authorities said after clearance of debris near Sherbibi Banihal, stranded vehicles are being cleared on the thoroughfare. “People are advised don’t overtake, keep lane discipline,” traffic authorities said. (GNS)

