All departments have schemes to create employment: CS

Jammu : Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today in a meeting with all the Administrative Secretaries said that the government is committed to reduce the compliance burden by bringing in necessary reforms introducing the Single Window System under ‘Ease of Doing Business’ (EODB) in the UT of J&K.

Dr Mehta was speaking in a meeting held to deliberate upon the Business Reform Action Plan (BARP) to make J&K the attractive destination for investments and setting up industries.

He further remarked that investments are an essential component of dealing with unemployment. He made out that in the months to come many investors are going to establish their units here thereby creating lakhs of Jobs for our youth.

The Chief Secretary maintained that all the departments have schemes to create employment in the UT and they should have clear strategy to maximise these for the benefit of our educated youth. He said that Government is committed to support the youth in their endeavours for gainful employment.

While taking stock of all the services being provided to the prospective entrepreneurs on the Single Window System, the Chief Secretary said that the aim is to bring all the online services on a single platform of e-UNNAT. Elucidating further he stated that a proper mechanism of auto-appeal for timely delivery of services and their integration with ‘DigiLocker’ and ‘Umang’ application to make their use easy and hassle free among all the users needs to be developed.

The Chief Secretary emphasized on proper analysis of the feedback received on the Single Window (SW) portal for making the necessary corrections. He took note of all the services on-boarded on the portal till date and stressed on integrating it with the Central Government services portals as well. He fixed the deadlines against each service for integrating it with the SW portal.

The Chief Secretary emphasised on digitization of all the land transaction deeds made so far. He impressed upon them that the ways and means for digitization of the legacy data regarding the same should be looked into without any fail. He reiterated that after completion of digitization of cadastral maps and other revenue records the digital surveillance for enforcement in towns would become easy and transparent. He asked the concerned department to accelerate the process to meet the objective.

The meeting was informed that of the 162 services of 18 departments on-boarded on the SW portal, nearly 69 have been developed exclusively for this portal and 93 services integrated from E-Unnat. It was further revealed that these 69 services are fully integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS) for feedback of users and more than 42000 applications have been received on this portal from the entrepreneurial aspirants till date. All these applications are disposed of as per the standard practice reflecting the status of each application to the applicant at any moment all along the process.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print