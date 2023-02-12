World is university, every experience of life is education: LG

Mysuru: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru today.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor paid his respectful obeisance to Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji and Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji.

“Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering has contributed immensely to the nation-building and has achieved recognition for playing a unique role in societal transformation,” the Lt Governor said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said, India is prime mover of peace and prosperity in today’s world and the educational institutions like JSCE has helped in technological advances that are taking place now.

SJCE under the aegis of JSS Mahavidyapeetha is transforming lives through its education, societal outreach and spirituality. Mahavidyapeetha has contributed to India’s spiritual and knowledge heritage while guiding several generations to cherish our roots, our heritage with pride, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said in the last 8 years, the world has witnessed emergence of a new India which has resolved to regain its past glory, be the economic powerhouse and become the driving force for all-round development of humanity.

He also highlighted the key role of educational institutions to realize the undiscovered potential of the students.

“Education is the journey of the inner-self. This whole world is a university and every experience of life is education,” observed the Lt Governor.

Sharing the message of Mahatma Gandhi with the students, the Lt Governor said, the real meaning of education is to find the inner voice of oneself.

“The inner voice is the only guide in your journey and through this inner voice one can achieve excellence in life. When we realize the voice of our innerself, we experience education in its truest sense, the Lt Governor noted.

He gave examples of many great personalities of the world and India including Sant Kabir, Guru Rabindranath Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi, Issac Newton, Albert Einstien, S Ramanujan, Gregor Mendel, Sachin Tendulkar, who listened to their inner voice and followed the path.

Rabindranath Tagore advocated trans-disciplinary learning. Knowledge gave rise to action and action gave rise to knowledge. We must take inspiration from the life experiences of great personalities and discover our inner-self and bring knowledge into practice, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor emphasized that colleges and universities must create an environment where students not just strive for marks and attain degrees but strive for experiential learning.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print