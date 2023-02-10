Highway Open After Closure For Few Hours

Srinagar: Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, was open for traffic, officials said.
“Jammu-Srinagar highway remained block for 02 hours 32 mins due to shooting stones at Cafeteria. C-N Tunnel closed by Tunnel authority for 01 hour 03 mins mins, making the total blockage of 03 hours 35 mins,” traffic department said, adding, “MeT department has predicted heavy rainfall and snowfall for next few days there are chances of blockade of NH-44. People are advised not to travel on Jammu Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCUs.” It said that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs Passenger and Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar highway viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa on Friday. “TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.”