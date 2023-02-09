Kashmir Braces For Widespread Snowfall Today, Night Temp Rises

Srinagar: Amid forecast for widespread light to moderate snowfall and rain during the next 24 hours, minimum temperature increased above normal in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department official here said that it has already started to rain and snow in North Kashmir including Kupwara and Gulmarg.

“Widespread light to moderate snowfall/rain is expected in Jammu and Kashmir with chances of heavy snowfall over higher reaches today,” he said, adding, “Cloudy weather with light rain/snow at scattered places of J&K was expected on Friday.” Thereafter, he said, mainly dry weather was expected for one week.

The weather department also urged people living in avalanche prone areas to “stay alert and away” from the vulnerable areas.

“People should travel after confirming the road status especially over higher reaches and Srinagar-Jammu highway after confirming road status from concerned traffic police.”

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded an increase in temperature, recording a low of 0.4°C against minus 0.1°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 1.2°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.8°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against minus 7.6°C on the previous night and it was 3.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against minus 0.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.2°C against minus 6.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 2.3°C against minus 1.9°C on the previous night and it was 4.3°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 9.9°C against 8.3°C on the previous night. It was 0.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 2.6°C (above normal by 1.6°C). Batote 5.7°C (below normal by 3.5°C), Katra 9.1°C (1.7°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 3.7°C (4.0°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 10.0°C and minus 15.0°C respectively, the official said.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 has ended, Kashmir is under the grip of a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’. It will be followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1. (GNS)

