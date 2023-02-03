Land Eviction Drive: State Land Being Retrieved From ‘Big Vested Interests Only’: CS

Directs DCs To Safeguard Habitations, Livelihoods Of Poor, Downtrodden

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday said that the encroached State land is being retrieved from the big vested interests only with the purpose of reverting it back for public use.

He was speaking in a meeting of UT, Divisional and District Administration to take stock of measures being taken to streamline the anti-encroachment drive.

Dr Mehta maintained that these measures are aimed at helping common people. He observed that this land belongs collectively to the masses and retrieved land shall be used for the benefit of all of them. He stated that no person has any legal right to usurp the rights of commoners.

The Chief Secretary further pointed out that such measures should be supported by the public as the retrieved and shall be used for public utility such as hospitals, schools, play grounds, bus stands, Industries, parking spaces etc. It shall accelerate all round development in J&K.

The Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioners to safeguard the habitations and livelihoods of poor and downtrodden. He enjoined upon them to develop DPRs for carrying out developmental works on such lands at the earliest so that fruits of these efforts reach the masses.

He stated that some people are voluntarily giving up the encroached lands. He told them to set an example for others and give in writing their testimonies.

The Chief Secretary also directed the IT Department to create a dedicated portal for reflecting the actual quantum of State/ Kacharie/Common land retrieved in all the districts is put in public domain for their information. He advised the Revenue Department to carryout Geo-referencing of these public assets so that the same is preserved for the public without ambiguity.

