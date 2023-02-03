ECI Appoints Pole As J&K’s Chief Electoral Officer

Srinagar: Election Commission of India has appointed Pandurang Kondbarao Pole (IAS), Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, as Chief Electoral Officer J&K.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub- section (1) of section 13A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950), the Election Commission of India in consultation with the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir hereby designates Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, IAS (AGMUT:2004) as the Chief Electoral Officer for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he takes over charge and until further orders in place of Hirdesh Kumar, IAS,” reads an order by ECI.
“Pandurang Kondbarao Pole shall cease to hold and hand over forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, which he may be holding before such assumption of office.”
Pandurang Kondbarao Pole while functioning as the Chief Electoral
Officer, Jammu and Kashmir shall not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the Government of Jammu and Kashmir except that he should be designated Secretary to the Government in charge of Election Department in the State Secretariat, the order added.
