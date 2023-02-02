Amit Shah Hails As ‘All-Inclusive And Visionary’

Srinagar: Former BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it is an “all-inclusive and visionary” Budget that will give further impetus to the Modi government’s resolve for building a self-reliant India by taking every section along.

In a series of tweets in Hindi with the hashtag ‘#AmritKaalBudget’, Shah said the target of increasing the capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure development and keeping the fiscal deficit at 5.9 per cent is commendable.

This reflects the foresight of the Modi government to build a new India with strong infrastructure and a strong economy, he said.

“The budget-2023 brought by the Modi government is a budget that lays a strong foundation of Amritkal.

“I am sure that this all-inclusive and visionary budget will give further impetus to the resolve of the Modi government for a self-reliant India, taking every section along. Congratulations to @narendramodi and (union finance minister) @nsitharaman for this,” he said.

Shah thanked Prime Minister Modi for giving tax relief to the middle and salaried class as the budget proposed to increase tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

He further said the Modi government is working with a determined spirit to raise the standard of living of crores of people through cooperatives, following the mantra of ‘prosperity from cooperation’, he said.

“Today, the unprecedented decisions taken in the Budget to strengthen the cooperative sector are a symbol of this,” he said.

With this, the cooperative movement will get a new direction and momentum, he said.

