Adani Enterprises calls off fully subscribed FPO, to return money to investors

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises on Wednesday said it has decided not to go ahead with its Rs 20,000-crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and will return the proceeds to investors.

The announcement comes a day after the company’s FPO was subscribed fully on the last day of the offer on Tuesday.

“The Board of Adani Enterprises Ltd., (AEL) decided not to go ahead with the fully subscribed FPO. Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility, the company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdraws the completed transaction,” the company said in a statement.

