New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said that a capital outlay of Rs 2.4 lakh crore has been provided for railways, which is highest-ever allocation since 2013-14.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the capital outlay was fixed for 2023-24.

The Economic Survey on January 31 has said that the next 10 years will see a very high level of capital expenditure in the railway sector as capacity growth has to be accelerated, so that by 2030 it is ahead of demand.

