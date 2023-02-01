Anti-Encroachment: Admin Goes Into Overdrive

Outer Walls Of Properties Of Ex-Minister, Family Of Top Cop Demolished

Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir went into overdrive on Tuesday to retrieve the encroached government land from “influential” persons, as they demolished outer walls of the properties belonging to a former minister, the family of a senior police officer and a businessman.

The revenue department retrieved about 40 kanals of land allegedly occupied by the owners of Hotel Nedou’s at MA Road here, officials said.

Nedou’s owners are in relation with the Abdullahs of the National Conference.

The officials said the hotel is built on 153 kanals of land, out of which an area of 40 kanals is the state land and the rest is the leased land.

They said a boundary wall and a shed were demolished as part of the eviction drive.

In Anantnag district of south Kashmir, the boundary wall and a security bunker of the residence of former minister Peerzada Mohammad Sayyed a Congress leader at Dahmal Khoshipora area was demolished by a team of revenue department, the officials said.

They said the structures were built on the state land.

Speaking to reporters at the spot, Naib Tehsildar, Damhal, Mohammad Yaseen, said Sayyed had “illegally” occupied the state land.

“We demolished the outer wall and some bunkers which were built on the government land. We can use this land for a playground or a hospital,” he said.

In another action, the revenue department demolished the outer wall of an orchard land belonging to the family to a deputy inspector general of police-rank official at Mattan area of Anantnag, the officials said.

They said the land measuring about half-a-kanal was “illegally” occupied by the family.

An anti-encroachment drive was also held in Karan Nagar area of the city here, where the outer fencing of the state land allegedly encroached upon was demolished and 12.5 kanals of land were retrieved, the officials said.

They said three buildings having some shops built on the land were also sealed.

On Monday, the authorities had demolished the boundary wall of a SSP-rank officer at Humhama in the outskirts of the city here.

Earlier, the authorities demolished the boundary wall and guard house at the residence of NC general secretary and former minister Ali Mohammad Sagar at Humhama near airport here.

These drives are part of a campaign launched by the authorities to retrieve state land allegedly encroached by several people, including politicians and officials, across the Union territory.

Later in a statement, the government said that a team of Revenue and Police Officers and Officials headed by Tehsildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahamd Khan launched a massive anti-encroachment drive in Palpora area and retrieved over 50 kanals of State land from the land grabbers.

Similarly, in a major anti-encroachment drive launched at Balhama and Khonmoh under the supervision of Tehsildar Pantha Chowk, Rakib Ahmad as many as 25 kanals of Kacharie land was retrieved. In addition, 27 kanals and 12 marlas of State land was also evicted from the encroachment.

Likewise, in Tehsil North, 36 kanals of Kacharie land was retrieved in Rakh e Zakura and 26 kanals of State land in Ahal area respectively. Similarly, in Khimber 5 kanal 10 marla Kachraie land and 10 marlas of State land was also retrieved by a Revenue Team headed by Tehsildar North, Kaiser Mehmood.

In South Tehsil of the District, a team headed by Tehsildar, Moean Azhar conducted a massive anti-encroachment drive and retrieved over 40 kanals of State land in Maisuma 8 kanals in Nursing Garh areas from the encroachers.

The team also evicted 4 kanals of prime land in Tashwan halqa of the Tehsil.

Similarly, in Khushipora area of Central Shalteng Tehsil over 12 kanals of Kahcharie land and 6 kanals of State land has been evicted in Rakh eGund Aksha areas.

In Chanapora Tehsil over 250 kanals of Kahcharie land was also evicted from land grabbers in Estate Nowgam area under the supervision of Tehsildar Chanpora, Saqib Saleem.

In Khanyar Tehsil 2 hotels namely Hotel In and Hotel Goodwill Commercial cum residential Hotel constructed illegally over 1 Kanals and 11 marlas of land in Brari Nambal were sealed and taken in possession under the supervision of Tehsildar Khanyar Aailya Tabasum

